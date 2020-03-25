Stumptown Finale Sneak Peek has Dex in major hot water

It's "All Hands on Dex,quot; for him Stumptown season one final.

Jan! News exclusive look at the great season finale episode Dex (Cobie Smulders) is in police custody, charged with murder. Hoffman (Michael Ealy) I can't believe it did, and that's exactly why Cosgrove (Camryn Manheim) doesn't have him questioning Dex.

%MINIFYHTMLbdf426383dc42aeb4fc5db06773dcbc913% %MINIFYHTMLbdf426383dc42aeb4fc5db06773dcbc914%

"I have nothing to hide," Dex tells Cosgrove and Lee (Fiona Rene) in the interrogation room.

%MINIFYHTMLbdf426383dc42aeb4fc5db06773dcbc915% %MINIFYHTMLbdf426383dc42aeb4fc5db06773dcbc916%

What is your connection to Thomas Junes?Eric ladin)? As Dex explains, he was a friend of Benjamin Blackbird (Sam Marra) When she went to talk to TJ, "there he was, dead on the ground."