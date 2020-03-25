Stumptown Finale Sneak Peek has Dex in major hot water

It's "All Hands on Dex,quot; for him Stumptown season one final.
Jan! News exclusive look at the great season finale episode Dex (Cobie Smulders) is in police custody, charged with murder. Hoffman (Michael Ealy) I can't believe it did, and that's exactly why Cosgrove (Camryn Manheim) doesn't have him questioning Dex.
"I have nothing to hide," Dex tells Cosgrove and Lee (Fiona Rene) in the interrogation room.
What is your connection to Thomas Junes?Eric ladin)? As Dex explains, he was a friend of Benjamin Blackbird (Sam Marra) When she went to talk to TJ, "there he was, dead on the ground."
But there is a problem: Dex does not remember how he got there. And what is this about a lever?
"You think I killed him," he tells the police.
"No, we are just trying to establish the facts," says Cosgrove.
It seems like Dex can't help but dig deeper. Was she drunk? Was it framed?
"He was dead when I got there," says Dex.
"But why were you there?" Cosgrove needs to know that.
In the episode, Dex takes matters into his own hands after the prime suspect in the murder is found. Meanwhile, Hoffman can lose everything if he continues to help Dex while she is being investigated by the police. And then there is Gray (Jake Johnson), who tries to work on her relationship with her estranged father when a familiar face from the past makes a surprise visit.
the Stumptown the end of the first season airs on Wednesday, March 25 at 10 p.m. at ABC
%MINIFYHTML04ce267ce7cba9ea8ac013d0d6fee6a917%