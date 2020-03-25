Stories from the First TV Production Line – Deadline

Editor's Note: With full recognition of the general implications of a pandemic that has already claimed thousands of lives, destroyed global economies and closed international borders, Deadline & # 39; s Dealing with the COVID-19 Crisis The series is a forum for those in the entertainment space who are dealing with the myriad consequences of seeing a great industry screech stop. Hope is an exchange of ideas and experiences, and suggestions on how companies and individuals can overcome a crisis that does not seem to diminish in the short term.. If you have a story, email [email protected] News Info.com.

There are 5 million freelancers in the UK, and they form the backbone of the television, film and theater industries. These freelancers literally put the show on the road. But with the indefinite closure of productions and theaters, the job faded and freelancers are scared where the next salary will come from.

After days of intense lobbying by organizations such as the Bectu union and Equity, the British government is making noise about a bailout for the independent workforce. British Chancellor Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday that he is "determined to find a way to support" self-employed workers, and there are reports that he could take steps similar to those in Scandanavia, where freelancers receive 80% of their average monthly income. . , calculated using previous tax returns.

The bailout deal would be a lifeline for television freelancers who shared their stories with Deadline, and many considered alternative jobs and drastic cutbacks on their outings to survive the difficult months of the coronavirus pandemic. Deadline has put together a selection of freelance stories on the front line of closing.

Louise Allen

Louise Allen works as an editing producer and gallery director, with her credits included Eldest brother, Location Location Location Y The X factor. But he has found hard-to-get jobs in 2020 and the coronavirus has simply compounded his disgrace. Now he worries that his entire year may be a write-off.

"My husband is a doctor and I have lost him in the NHS, working 12-13 hours a day. I took the children to school at home. I don't think I will generate any income until next year. I have no money. I have hundreds of pounds coming out of my account every week. I don't know what I'm supposed to do, "he told Deadline.

Allen said there are "thousands" in a similar position, and many are considering taking mortgage vacations and alternative supermarket jobs to earn additional income during production shutdown. Some have even explored becoming Amazon delivery drivers, he added. "It's a tough industry anyway, I feel like a lot more people are going to leave," he said.

Allen runs an industry scheme called Share My Telly Job, which encourages freelancers to match and share jobs. He hopes that the idea can take off once work resumes and the crew is back in demand. "I really would rather earn £ 500 a week and share the job with a friend who can't pay her mortgage," Allen explained, adding that she is trying to educate broadcasters and production companies about the importance of job sharing. .

Luke Dudley

As a theater and television lighting technician, Luke Dudley has seen two pay pools dry up in a matter of weeks. He was booked to work on The Phantom of the Opera It is touring at the Palace Theater in Manchester, but the production was derailed by the coronavirus. I had another job in The voice Live semifinals this month, but the recording of Elstree Studios has been postponed, though it is hopeful that ITV Studios will be able to cover the salaries of the team booked to work on the show. A third job in May, for a BBC Three talent show, has also been canceled this week. It is a typical story of reserves falling like dominoes.

"A lot of people are now turning to supermarket jobs, which is something that I haven't rushed into. In a couple of weeks, the reality is that I will join the masses to take temporary jobs, stack shelves, or deliver food," he said. Dudley. “I was looking to save for things like a house deposit and a new car. In the blink of an eye, you have to put that on hold and calculate how much money you're going to lose in the next two months from not working … That has been really difficult. "

Dudley is hopeful that the government can step in and support self-employed people in the UK, and is not holding a grudge against broadcasters after many of his peers have questioned his support for the independent community in recent years. weeks. "You know these production companies and broadcasters are not keeping large amounts of money that they can give to their freelancers and say, 'Let's help him.' There are some who would love to help with retainers. "But I just don't have that money. They need their own support to manage this. We all need to take care of each other and talk to each other," he explained.

Ian French

After investing in a new car and equipment for the first time in years, Ian French was ready for an exciting period in his career. Experienced cameraman works on ITV programs that include Good morning great britain Y This morningBut with these live shows dramatically reducing their workforce to cope with the coronavirus social distancing, job opportunities have been exhausted. French believes his savings can last up to two months, and with his diabetic wife in high-risk group COVID-19, his enthusiasm has turned to anxiety.

Despite all the freelance work, I managed to keep a roof over my head, and then this pops up. Through no fault of mine, I face all these financial difficulties. That's what makes it so stressful and so painful, "French said." As soon as this has happened, there will be an increase in work. It's about trying to weather the storm and manage recovery. I'm used to the ups and downs of the industry, but this is something no business plan could prepare it for. It is literally catastrophic. "

French firmly believes that the government should step in and help Britain's army of independent workers, just as employees have been subject to extraordinary financial measures. He argued: "I am very angry that the government has not yet done anything for independent workers. It is as if we are being treated as second-class citizens … The government owes us some support. We may not have a voice as loud as the big ones corporate entities. People need to appreciate what we do. "