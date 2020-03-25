Sterilize your phone in 3 minutes with Casetify

We love these products and we hope you do too. ME! It has affiliate relationships, so we can get a small part of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E !.

We're kind of obsessed with Casetify, the maker of cute phone cases and accessories with stunning, eye-catching designs. But they are really stepping up their game this week, with the launch of their first UV technology sanitizer … plus they're donating 100% of proceeds to GlobalGiving's Coronavirus Relief Fund!

As Casetify points out, we touch our phones more than 2,000 times a day, making them a germ farm. And how often do we think about deep cleaning our phones? Now you won't have to think about it too much, because with this UV sanitizer, you just put your phone inside, close the lid and poop! In three minutes, destroy 99.9% of the germs that live on your phone!

And the best part is that 100% of the proceeds from the sale of Casetify's UV disinfectant goes to GlobalGiving's Coronavirus Relief Fund, a 501 (c) (3) organization that ships essential supplies, medical response personnel, and food. to communities in need.