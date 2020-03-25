States say doctors are stocking coronavirus test drugs for themselves

%MINIFYHTMLda61e51935e81f28e6e4806d156ce73c11% %MINIFYHTMLda61e51935e81f28e6e4806d156ce73c12%

Doctors are piling up drugs touted as possible coronavirus treatments by writing prescriptions for themselves and their families, according to pharmacy boards in states across the country.

Stockpiling has become so concerning in Idaho, Kentucky, Ohio, Nevada, Oklahoma, North Carolina, and Texas that boards in those states have issued emergency restrictions or guidelines on how medications can be dispensed in pharmacies. More states are expected to do the same.

"This is a real problem, and it's not the product of a few isolated bad apples," said Jay Campbell, executive director of the North Carolina Board of Pharmacy.

Prescription drugs differ slightly from state to state, but include those promoted by President Donald Trump at television meetings as possible innovative treatments for the virus, which has killed more than 675 people in the United States and sickened more. of 52,000.

Neither drug has been found to be effective in treating coronavirus, nor has it been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. USA For such uses. Some of them, such as chloroquine, hydroxychloroquine, and remdesivir, are commonly used to treat malaria, lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, HIV, and other conditions.

Pharmacists have been exchanging stories on social media about the increase in prescriptions written by doctors for themselves or their families.

“I have several prescribers who request Plaquenil prescriptions for themselves and their families as a precaution. Is this ethical? One person wrote Sunday in a Facebook group for pharmacists, referring to a brand of hydroxychloroquine. Others intervened, some noted similar experiences, and expressed their hesitation to dispense such recipes.

Campbell, of the North Carolina board, said medical boards and associations also had to get involved to curb prescribers' behavior.

The first restrictions were imposed last week in Idaho. The board imposed a temporary rule prohibiting pharmacies from dispensing two medications: chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, unless the prescription includes a written diagnosis of a condition that the medications have been shown to treat.

Texas adopted a similar rule on Friday, which includes another antimalarial drug, mefloquine, as well as azithromycin, commonly known by its brand name, Zithromax Z-Pak. The drug, which is used to treat bacterial infections, has been mentioned by Trump as another potential treatment for coronavirus when taken together with the antimalarial drug, hydroxychloroquine. The effectiveness of the treatment remains unproven.

