State Opens Coronavirus Treatment Operations at Seton Medical Center – Up News Info San Francisco

DALY CITY (Up News Info SF) – Preparing for a wave of coronavirus patients, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday that state operations have begun at Seton Medical Center.

The bankrupt state of the 357-bed hospital has been leased by the state in a plan to rapidly expand the number of hospital beds available to victims suffering from severe symptoms of the virus.

Newsom said the goal was to increase the state's capacity for care by 50,000 beds.

"Seton Hospital was one of those first announcements that we made," he said during a speech Wednesday afternoon. “We were able to get a lease from Seton and Seton is already operational. That is an important milestone. "

He said the hospital had staff from the existing medical team and also from state medical teams.

"We are not only having abstract conversations about finding and acquiring assets, but also the human resources needed to operate those assets," he said. "That is the meaning of Seton today. Now he is being cared for by extraordinary heroes, our nurses and doctors. "

Newsom said similar efforts were being made in Los Angeles to bring St. Vincent Medical Center online.

Both hospitals had been owned by Verity Health, which filed for bankruptcy in 2018, and planned to close both facilities.

Newsom said the first shipment of personal protective equipment had already been delivered to Seton. He also said that talks were ongoing with CPMC in San Francisco to use some of the rooms in their closed facilities.

In San Mateo and Santa Clara, the two most affected counties in the Bay Area, portable federal government field hospitals would be installed at the fairgrounds and convention center.

As of Wednesday, San Mateo County had 165 confirmed cases since the coronavirus outbreak began with five deaths. Santa Clara, meanwhile, has had 375 confirmed cases and 16 deaths. Overall, there have been 1,077 confirmed cases in the 10 Bay Area counties and 25 deaths.

Bay Area State Senator Scott Weiner praised Newsom's efforts.

“Now is not the time to close a hospital. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, we need more beds for patients, and Seton Medical Center can provide that, "Wiener said in a statement earlier this month. "This is a very important step in the Bay Area's ability to support those in need of medical help. Seton Medical Center is a cornerstone of our community and has talented staff with much to contribute during the crisis."