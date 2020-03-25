Spring Breaker who said, "If I get a crown, I get a crown," he apologizes

%MINIFYHTML8d3d7ca668d7246b06670d31fc3e299d11% %MINIFYHTML8d3d7ca668d7246b06670d31fc3e299d12%

A young man whose daring challenge to social distancing patterns during spring break in Miami drew widespread attention: “If I get the crown; I receive a crown ”, he declared in a television interview, apologized this week for his comments.

"I wasn't aware of the severity of my actions and comments," the man, Brady Sluder, said on Instagram on Sunday. "I would like to take this time to acknowledge the mistakes I have made and apologize to the people I have offended."

Sluder, who according to The Associated Press is 22 years old and lives in Milford, Ohio, said in the publication that he, like many people, has "older people whom I adore more than anything in the world and other family members who are at risk,quot;.

In a caption accompanying the post, Sluder said that "he can't apologize enough,quot; and that he wants "to use this as motivation to become a better person, a better son, a better friend and a better citizen."

"Life is precious," he said. "Don't be arrogant and think you're invincible like me."

Efforts to reach Sluder on Tuesday night by phone and social media were not immediately successful.

Sluder, whose widely shared television interview was seen as an example of a reckless attitude that many across the country had displayed, was in Florida over spring break last week despite warnings and calls from government officials to that the public practice social distancing in an effort to slow down the spread of the coronavirus. During the television interview, he said that the trip had been planned for about two or three months.

"At the end of the day, I'm not going to let it stop me from partying," Sluder said in the 13-second clip. "We just had a good time here. What happens, happens."

"If I get a crown, I get a crown. At the end of the day, I'm not going to let it stop me from partying. ”Spring Break still flocks to Miami, despite coronavirus warnings. https://t.co/KoYKI8zNDH pic.twitter.com/rfPfea1LrC – Up News Info News (@CBSNews) March 18, 2020

Tens of thousands of students flocked to South Florida and other hot weather destinations for their spring break, ignoring calls from officials to help "flatten the curve,quot; by practicing social distancing and staying home.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis refused to close the state's beaches last week, despite warnings from public health officials that there is a unique risk of the spread of the coronavirus in Florida, where 27% of the population is over 60 years old, and several people have already died. Florida state parks, including beaches, finally closed on monday.

