Spring Breaker who bragged "if I get a crown, I get a crown,quot; he realizes he's an idiot – BGR

If there is an image that summarizes the disturbing ignorance of part of the population in the face of the ongoing pandemic, it is the young Brady Sluder who declares "If I get a crown, I get a crown,quot;, while celebrating on spring break defying the orders of officials public health. The nation collectively rolled its eyes at Sluder, who added: "At the end of the day, I'm not going to let him stop me from partying."

Now, Sluder hopes to make amends, presumably after realizing that he had become the face of a shrinking group of people who don't take the outbreak seriously. Sluder issued his apologies as everyone does these days, via Instagram.

Appearing suddenly enlightened about the risks of the infection and the possibility of passing it on to others, Sluder wrote a long post asking others to listen to the advice of health experts.

I have done many things in my life that I am not proud of. I have failed, I have disappointed and I have made many mistakes. I cannot apologize enough to the people I have offended and the lives I have insulted. I do not ask for forgiveness or pity. I want to use this as motivation to be a better person, a better child, a better friend, and a better citizen. Listen to your communities and do what health officials say. Life is Beautiful. Don't be arrogant and think that you are invincible like me. I have learned from these difficult times and felt the repercussions to the fullest. Unfortunately, simply apologizing does not justify my behavior. I am simply acknowledging my mistakes and taking full responsibility for my actions. Thank you for your time and keep everyone safe. ❤️

The post included an image with another lengthy apology and an explanation for why he made the comments at the time of the interview. As we all assumed, it was a mixture of bravado and feeling "invincible,quot; when he was young. It's understandable, and I'd say many of us were equally ridiculous at that age, so Sluder hopes that we can all put his comments aside and focus on the real issues facing the planet.

It will be a while before we can put all this pandemic in the rearview mirror, and while we wait for a vaccine or treatment to be approved, social distancing and following the orders of health officials is really our best bet to stay safe.

