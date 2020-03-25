Sport stars gather to donate money amid a coronavirus pandemic | News

%MINIFYHTML50235dd044311a3c0a8a14f05a6705e111% %MINIFYHTML50235dd044311a3c0a8a14f05a6705e112%

As the new coronavirus continues to spread rapidly around the world, an increasing number of stars and sports teams have donated millions of dollars to help medical workers and hospitals combat the global pandemic.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has already wreaked havoc on the sports calendar, forcing the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and the suspension of many major professional sports. Several athletes have also positive result for the disease

On Wednesday, Swiss tennis superstar Roger Federer and his wife Mirka said they had donated one million Swiss francs ($ 1.02 million) "for the most vulnerable families,quot; in Switzerland, which has 9,765 confirmed cases and a total of 103 dead.

"These are difficult times for everyone and no one should be left behind," wrote the former world number one on his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

"Our contribution is just a start," added Federer. "We hope that others will come together to support more families in need. Together we can overcome this crisis."

Soccer players Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have also donated one million euros ($ 1.1 million) each to the cause.

Messi's donation went to the Hospital Clinic de Barcelona, ​​which treats both the victims of the pandemic and the investigation of the virus.

Portugal and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes also jointly donated life-saving equipment to Portuguese hospitals in Lisbon and Porto.

The English Premier League football teams Brighton and Bournemouth became the first clubs to sign up for a campaign to make 100,000 free football tickets available to UK medical workers on the front lines during the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, more than 100 athletes from 20 different sports have donated signed memorabilia to be auctioned by the "Athletes For COVID-19 Relief,quot; fund, which benefits the COVID-19 Response Fund from the Center for Disaster Philanthropy.

In the USA The NBA teams Los Angeles Lakers, Clippers, Sacramento Kings, Philadelphia 76ers, San Antonia Spurs, among many others, agreed to compensate hourly workers and stadium staff during the NBA season break. The Golden State Warriors promised to donate a million dollars to a disaster relief fund.

Teams in the Major League Baseball and National Hockey League have also made similar gestures.

In an effort to help those affected by the NBA's unplanned suspension from the game, Warriors owners, players, and coaches have pledged to donate $ 1 million to a disaster relief fund established by the Warriors Community Foundation. pic.twitter.com/610GkZumjy – Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 14, 2020

In Pakistan, where salaried workers are struggling to make ends meet amid the pandemic, former cricket captain Shahid Afridi and his charity are distributing food supplies, sanitizing soap and other essentials to groups in need. .

Bangladeshi cricketers have also said they contributed half of their monthly wages, a combined total of about $ 30,000, to fund the fight against the coronavirus.

Day 3 of serving the needy: packages containing disinfectant soap, supplies, food and a sheet on preventive measures to prevent the contraction and spread of #CoronaVirus were included, with tips for staying home. Let's unite and serve others too #DonateKaroNa #HopeNotOut pic.twitter.com/etxR2E1YR5 – Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 24, 2020

Globally, more than 436,000 people have been infected, while 19,648 have died from the virus, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the United States.