Speeders seen on streets emptied by Coronavirus shelter order – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLd0ee32df7a7062e027571b5ff895118a11% %MINIFYHTMLd0ee32df7a7062e027571b5ff895118a12%

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – If you find that people drive faster during the coronavirus shelter order, you are not alone.

"I feel like they're taking advantage of the situation, you know, speed driver, fewer cars on the road, let me open it up," said Jennifer Peterson of San Jose.

%MINIFYHTMLd0ee32df7a7062e027571b5ff895118a13% %MINIFYHTMLd0ee32df7a7062e027571b5ff895118a14%

Some drivers said they feel less safe.

%MINIFYHTMLd0ee32df7a7062e027571b5ff895118a15% %MINIFYHTMLd0ee32df7a7062e027571b5ff895118a16%

"You have to be vigilant and careful because they are getting to this corner so fast that you don't want to be hit," said Mateen Ziyad, who works near what he called a high-speed point on the Capitol Expressway and Senter Road.

It is something that the Bay Area police and California Highway Patrol officers are trying to control.

Castro Valley CHP posted a photo on social media of some of the tickets officers wrote on Sunday. Seven drivers were cited for going over 100 mph and a ticket went to someone who was allegedly doing 117 mph. And the driver was in an uninsured Hyundai.

"There are some vehicles that move faster than normal and faster than allowed by law," said San Jose CHP officer Ross Lee, adding that his office does not take a discreet or lenient approach during this time. .

"We are still out there and we make sure there is a proper app for people who are speeding, driving distracted, driving under the influence and we are still providing a high level of safety and service," Ross said.

Pleasant Hill police tweeted a photo of an alleged speeder getting a ticket in that city under the hashtag, "#wearestillhere."

A man who drives for a living expects his fellow motorists to get the message and just slow down.

"Stay safe there, drive carefully," said Mark Vickers, who drives a truck for a living. "We are all in this together, you know."

But with fewer cars on the road overall, the CHP is writing fewer fines for speeding. In March 2019, the office wrote 742 speeding tickets. So far, in March 2020, records show that officers wrote only 205 speeding tickets.