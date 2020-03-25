Spanish doctors demand protection as the death toll exceeds China | News

Madrid Spain – Spain now has the second highest death toll from coronavirus after Italy, beating the death toll in China, health authorities said on Wednesday.

The number of people who have lost their lives due to infection in Spain has reached 3,434, compared to 3,285 in China.

Italy still has the grim distinction of having the highest count, at 6,820.

Plus:

Spanish health authorities said Wednesday that 738 more people had died in the past 24 hours, the biggest jump in deaths in a day since the outbreak began.

The number of infections also increased by 20 percent, to 47,610.

The news came when the Spanish Confederation of Medical Unions (CESM) filed a legal claim with the Spanish Supreme Court asking the health ministry to provide sufficient protective equipment as soon as possible.

CESM alleged that the ministry has so far not provided professional health workers with sufficient protection to carry out their work in a way that reduces the risk of contracting coronavirus.

The complaint alleged that the ministry violated a recommendation by the World Health Organization that doctors and nurses and other auxiliary workers should be able to carry out their duties safely enough without getting sick.

The Supreme Court responded Wednesday, rejecting the challenge, saying the health ministry was doing its best in an emergency situation to ensure the safety of workers.

Doctors in other European countries, including Italy and the United Kingdom, have made similar allegations in recent weeks.

Protecting health workers

In another case in Madrid, a judge in a local court ordered the regional government to provide enough protective equipment for health workers in the Spanish capital within 24 hours.

That order came after the Madrid Medical Staff Association launched a legal complaint against the Madrid regional government, which is responsible for providing medical care.

Health authorities must now provide waterproof layers, protective masks, goggles, and large containers to remove infected material.

In a legal order seen by Al Jazeera, the judge said that health authorities "had a legal obligation,quot; to protect doctors, nurses and other staff.

"This order implies the obligation to wear protective clothing so that (the staff) can carry out their work in conditions of minimum safety," the court order states.

"The authorities are obliged to immediately deliver these protective measures within 24 hours, so that doctors or health workers can carry out their work so that they can avoid the risk of contagion."

Such a decision is necessary, health workers said.

"All medical personnel complain that they do not have enough protective equipment. We need to ensure that they are properly protected as soon as possible," Tomas Toranzo, CESM president, told Al Jazeera.

Dr. Natalia Silva, who works at the San Juan de Deu Hospital near Barcelona, ​​said her staff was forced to wear masks that did not offer sufficient protection.

"We have to wear masks that we must throw away once they have been worn once. Instead, we have to wear them for days. We also have goggles that don't fit and we have to pass them from one doctor to another," he told Al Jazeera. .

Throughout Spain, people have mobilized to support health workers by making masks or protective equipment.

Bon Soleil school near Barcelona was using their 3D printer to make reusable masks of protection and urging parents to make protective clothing for doctors with trash bags or old plastic bags.

Inditex, the Spanish giant of street fashion, has also started to produce protective masks.