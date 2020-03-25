Sophie Turner reveals one of the many benefits of marrying Joe Jonas

Get yourself a man who can cook like Joe Jonas!
On Tuesday, Sophie Turner She gave her husband a sweet thank you on her Instagram after she showed off her cooking skills. In his photo, the bucket hat dressed Jonas brothers The singer can be seen proudly holding up a giant bowl of pasta that he prepared for the camera.
Excited to dig, the game of Thrones Alum captioned the photo, "One of the many benefits of marrying a good Italian boy … @joejonas Also, please have my hat back." Happy to see that his hard work was appreciated, Joe republished Sophie's photo in his Instagram Stories.
Prospective parents have been active on social media since the social estrangement began. Last week, Sophie invited fans for a Q,amp;A about her stories and called Joe her favorite visual artwork. He also shared his favorite Jonas Brothers songs, including "Fly With Me,quot; and "Hesitate,quot; as his favorite songs.
During one of the couple's Instagram lives, Sophie took the time to encourage fans to practice social distance amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. While highlighting the importance of it, the X-Men: Dark Phoenix apparently the star cast a shadow on the actress Evangeline Lilly, which received criticism from many after ruling out the severity of the virus.
"Stay inside, don't be fucking stupid … even if you tell your 'freedom' about your … health," said Sophie. "I don't care about your freedom, you could be infecting other people, other vulnerable people around you." She added, "So stay inside, guys. It's not great or smart. And that's the tea."
In the wake of recent events, the Jonas Brothers announced that they were forced to cancel their 3-week residency in Las Vegas due to coronavirus concerns.
On social media to share the disturbing news, the band's official account said, "We didn't make this decision lightly. We were SO excited about the opportunity to share an incredible show with you, but nothing is more important than health and everyone's health safety. We are sad to disappoint you, but it is important that everyone do what we can to keep everyone healthy. "
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
