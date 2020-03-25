Sophie Turner reveals one of the many benefits of marrying Joe Jonas

Get yourself a man who can cook like Joe Jonas!

On Tuesday, Sophie Turner She gave her husband a sweet thank you on her Instagram after she showed off her cooking skills. In his photo, the bucket hat dressed Jonas brothers The singer can be seen proudly holding up a giant bowl of pasta that he prepared for the camera.

Excited to dig, the game of Thrones Alum captioned the photo, "One of the many benefits of marrying a good Italian boy … @joejonas Also, please have my hat back." Happy to see that his hard work was appreciated, Joe republished Sophie's photo in his Instagram Stories.

Prospective parents have been active on social media since the social estrangement began. Last week, Sophie invited fans for a Q,amp;A about her stories and called Joe her favorite visual artwork. He also shared his favorite Jonas Brothers songs, including "Fly With Me,quot; and "Hesitate,quot; as his favorite songs.