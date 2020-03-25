Sophie Turner is excited about ‘Good Italian Boy’ Joe Jonas ‘Cooking – It's just‘ One of the many benefits ’of having him as a husband!

Sophie Turner was thrilled with her husband, Joe Jonas, in a new Instagram post, making it very clear that she is so happy to be over her decision to marry the Jonas Brothers singer. The Game of Thrones actress published a photo of a very delicious dish and, next to him, mentioned that enjoying a delicious meal is just one of the "many benefits,quot; of being married to a "good Italian boy,quot;, also known like Joe!

The complement also featured Sophie's husband, who looked as handsome as ever, as he showed off the plate – a plate of bow tie pasta with pieces of chicken that he himself had prepared!

Along with the meal, the couple also had a couple of glasses of red wine.

In the caption, Sophie wrote that the food was just "one of the many benefits of dating a good Italian boy."

He also included a heart of eyes, paste, and pink emojis in the post.

Joe was wearing a black T-shirt and matching hat as he posed for the camera.

Shortly after the photo was shared, many fans rushed to the comment section to talk about the couple and the delicious dish, many doing food-related puns.

Republic singer Ryan Tedder also joined the commenters and expressed his hope that Joe would manage to have the pasta delivered to him.

"Plz Postmates that for me now," joked the singer.

With so much talent in the kitchen plus Joe being loving, handsome, and talented, it comes as no surprise that Sophie chose him to be her husband.

The two seem very happy together and that's great to see, especially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After all, they need to be quarantined now, so not being bored or frustrated by being together 24 hours a day, 7 days a week is a great sign that things are going well.



