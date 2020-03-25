Sonni Pacheo claims she is sick from Jeremy Renner's lies during the court battle

The legal dispute between Sonni Pacheo and Jeremy Renner has not gone well. Page Six reported on the artist's recent comments regarding the Avengers alum. Pacheo claimed that she was sick and tired and that she was ready to talk about her ex-partner's alleged "lies,quot;, describing the last seven years of her life as "h * ll,quot;.

Near the beginning of the week, the 49-year-old man. Avengers Alum asked the court to withdraw her child support payments due to the coronavirus pandemic. He argued in court documents that because he doesn't have a job right now, he can't afford to make the default payments.

Pacheo, in his statement to page six, said it was "very discouraging,quot; that at this point in our history (particularly the pandemic), there was an attempt by Jeremy to reduce the amount of income he uses to pay for your child's expenses. lifetime.

Documents obtained by TMZ show that the Hawkeye alum is seeking to reduce its payments from $ 30,000 to $ 11,000 per month.

Pacheo said in his statement that the amount of child support he receives has been "greatly exaggerated," adding that he has not yet seen the court documents because they were filed on his birthday. The artist added that after "seven years of h * ll,quot;, it was time for her to discuss the truth publicly.

Sonni claimed that he doesn't actually receive $ 30,000 / month in child support as reports suggest. Also, a large part of your savings account has been drained to pay your lawyers. He added that he will do whatever it takes to protect his daughter from Renner's "disgusting behavior."

Followers of his legal dispute know that Pacheo had previously accused Renner of biting his daughter, leaving a bruise on his shoulder. At that time, Renner came out to address the allegations, saying they were completely untrue.

In addition, last year, in October, the artist accused the actor of putting a gun in his mouth and threatening to kill her. Renner's representative told reporters on page six that his allegations were false and motivated by questionable intent.



