It's almost like Hannah brown Y Tyler Cameron I knew we all needed to feel good Single story to fill the void.

Almost a year after his self-discovery season became a must-see television, we are all trapped at home with no new episodes. And after buttoning the pilot Peter WeberOn the turbulent journey, we landed at exactly the same spot, with nothing more than an attack of emotional illness to prove. (Well, except for our new star Barb, who might end up throwing daisies at Paradise for all we know.)

%MINIFYHTML1e6754247ce78226bdb099a31222b26711% %MINIFYHTML1e6754247ce78226bdb099a31222b26712%

Desperate to quench our thirst for a love story, we turned to our most recent bachelorette party and the child Alabama Hannah delivered. Unexpectedly, he distanced himself from Cameron, the finalist suitor he asked to leave after the show, he's giving us a daily glimpse at his increasingly flirtatious friendship, complete with bottle-turning games and pranks about the size of his package. .