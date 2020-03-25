Home Local News Snowmobiler hits a tree on Richmond Ridge near Aspen and suffers head...

Snowmobiler hits a tree on Richmond Ridge near Aspen and suffers head injuries

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Pedestrian beaten, killed in Denver
%MINIFYHTML12265256b28c05af9d6622938d1a7ba711% %MINIFYHTML12265256b28c05af9d6622938d1a7ba712%

A snowmobile was rescued Tuesday in Pitkin County after hitting a tree and sustaining head injuries.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©