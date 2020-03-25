Snowmobiler hits a tree on Richmond Ridge near Aspen and suffers head injuries

%MINIFYHTML12265256b28c05af9d6622938d1a7ba711% %MINIFYHTML12265256b28c05af9d6622938d1a7ba712%

A snowmobile was rescued Tuesday in Pitkin County after hitting a tree and sustaining head injuries.

At approximately 11:30 am, the county's Regional Emergency Dispatch Center received a call for help from a person who was with the injured snowmobile, a 32-year-old man, according to a press release from the sheriff's office. .

The accident occurred at Richmond Ridge, near the Aspen Mountain ski area, according to the statement.

Mountain Rescue Aspen and the sheriff's office responded to the incident, and snowmobile rescuers arrived at the injured man around 12:30 p.m. On-site medical attention was provided and the man was flown by helicopter to Aspen Valley Hospital.