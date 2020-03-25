Slim Thug tests positive for coronavirus

Rapper Slim Thug has announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus and urged everyone to take it seriously.

"No games are played," Slim Thug said in the video. "As careful as I have quarantined and stayed home, I could have gotten something to eat or something or do things like that, simple things like that, nothing crazy, I stayed in my truck, I had masks, gloves, everything and my test was positive. "

The rapper continued, "All of you should take these things seriously. Sit at home, quarantine, don't go out for as long as they say. If you have symptoms, you need to have it checked or whatever."

He said he was tested after having a fever and cough, but those symptoms have now disappeared.

"I feel better now," Slim said. "I don't have a fever or anything like that, so I feel like I'm fine, but you better take it seriously. It's real out here."