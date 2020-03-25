Home Entertainment Slim Thug tests positive for coronavirus

Slim Thug tests positive for coronavirus

Bradley Lamb
Rapper Slim Thug has announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus and urged everyone to take it seriously.

"No games are played," Slim Thug said in the video. "As careful as I have quarantined and stayed home, I could have gotten something to eat or something or do things like that, simple things like that, nothing crazy, I stayed in my truck, I had masks, gloves, everything and my test was positive. "

