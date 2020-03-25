Shraddha Kapoor posts delicious Gudi Padwa wish for fans

Amid the coronavirus outbreak and self-quarantine, the Gudi Padwa (New Year for Maharashtrians) celebrations remain low-key this year. Shraddha Kapoor, whose mother is Maharashtrian, has taken her social media account to wish everyone a Happy New Year with a sweet collage.

The actress has published a collage, where three generations of Kolhapure are seen. The first photo is her grandmother Anupama Kolhapure, followed by Shraddha's mother Shivangi Kolhapure, and then herself. The three beautiful ladies are in a sari and the fan collage is black and white. The actress has wished everyone in Marathi and credited the fan club that made the collage and used the caption. Check it out…

