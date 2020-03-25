Should golf courses be open during the coronavirus outbreak?

%MINIFYHTMLb74fd3f78b9d6629160113f63705904411% %MINIFYHTMLb74fd3f78b9d6629160113f63705904412%

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) – Washtenaw Golf Club, one of Michigan's oldest courses, generally only has to worry about the weather in March.

Now there is a much more serious topic to contemplate: the new coronavirus.

"This is the only thing we don't think about," said Dave Kendall, a PGA professional and operating partner in Washtenaw, which dates back to 1899. "You know, in terms of making plans. But we will fight together."

Despite the fact that the pandemic has closed restaurants, bars and beaches, many golf courses across the country have managed to stay open with all kinds of precautions to promote social distancing, from disinfecting cars to removing rakes from bunkers.

The hope is that golf can provide a safe outlet for insanity, some fresh air and exercise, perhaps even a dose of normalcy.

But like many other things, the industry is in a state of everyday uncertainty.

Consider Poppy Hills on the Monterey Peninsula, once part of the AT,amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am rotation on the PGA Tour. It announced on March 16 that it would close until April 8 after California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a shelter-in-place order for six Bay Area counties. Then, it reopened on Saturday with guidelines for social distancing. A day later, it was temporarily closed again.

Others remain open.

"It is definitely a necessary distraction, especially without anything else at home," said Mark Laliberte, who played at the Highland Creek Golf Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. "I am the father of three daughters, and my wife and daughters and I love to watch sports. It is crazy that nothing is going on."

It's not difficult for golfers to keep their distance on the fairway, but greens and especially tee boxes can get busier, and golf is popular with the age groups most vulnerable to the virus. Can it really be safe?

"I think golf is a relatively easy sport of social distance while playing," said Dr. Amesh Adalja, principal investigator for the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Safety. Her work focuses on emerging infectious diseases, pandemic preparedness, and biosecurity.

"I think social distancing is important, but I also think that some activities can be modified to limit exposure," he said in an email.

Golfers can leave flag sticks in the holes intact. The field teams in some fields have installed the cups upside down, so that the ball does not fall into the hole and people do not have to reach the inside.

Pinehurst Resort, including the famous No. 2 course, places a 2-inch diameter piece of PVC into the hole so that the ball lies at grass level, easy to retrieve. The USGA last week said that when cups are adjusted, a temporary measure allows scores to be released for handicap purposes, even if players don't really putt.

"Honestly, and I'm biased, as you know, but if you think of anything else you can do right now, golf is a day-to-day social distancing," said Troy Andrew, executive director of the Washington Golf Association. "None of the general public is good enough to hit less than six feet from each other."

Cars can be limited to one player at a time, and players can walk the field without one. Clubhouses and golf shops may have restricted access or be completely closed. Players can prepay their rounds online.

Wes Stenscher, 34, of Bethesda, Maryland, played early in the morning at Bowie Golf Club last week with a business partner.

"The most surprising thing is that most of the people who were there were older people, who are at higher risk right now, and I was surprised to see so many older people out there," he said.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia and death.

Charlene Richardson of Pasadena, California played the Eaton Canyon nine-hole course in nearby Altadena last week. The ball washers were covered in plastic to prevent use and she did not pull the flagstick into any holes.

"When I had to reach into the hole to get my ball, I thought, 'Hmm'," he said.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti later announced the closure of public golf courses. This week, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a state order to stay home, with exemptions for outdoor exercise.

"Whatever the orders are, we will certainly carry them out and try to help," Kendall said. "Maybe if it's helpful not to have this cause people to go out when they would have stayed home differently, then maybe we should do that."

It was unclear if Whitmer's order applied to golf courses.

"We recognize the difficult task that governors have to keep the economy going and keep citizens safe," said Greg McLaughlin, head of the World Golf Foundation, recently. "The distinction we are trying to make is the unique nature of the golf course. The clubhouse, the restaurant, that is an operation. The playing fields, which typically represent open air spaces, should be treated differently." .

Bruce Mohler, the course manager at Jacksonville Beach Golf Club in Florida, was in his office last week composing an email to city park officials about why the course should remain open. The course consisted of disinfecting cars, and cups were placed upside down.

"We had 273 rounds on Wednesday. For 18 holes, that's 4,914 potential touches that we're eliminating by not having to get the ball out of the cup, "he said.

Mohler had around 10 decorative square cement pieces to build a walkway to a window next to the cashier, so players could pay without having to enter the clubhouse. The recently renovated public course was reserved all week.

Sean Poggi, who works in commercial real estate, was in a cart with Dino Delkic, waiting to play.

"What brings us out?" he said. "I'm just trying to do something."

AP golf writer Doug Ferguson and AP sports writers Steve Reed, Tim Booth, Stephen Whyno and Beth Harris contributed to this report.