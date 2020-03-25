Shawn Mendes awards $ 175K to Toronto charity in light of coronavirus crisis

%MINIFYHTML344f027078272be6a1895ac61215ad9611% %MINIFYHTML344f027078272be6a1895ac61215ad9612%

Finding ways to better support the COVID-19 pandemic, the lead singer of & # 39; In My Blood & # 39; decides to provide personal protective equipment to doctors who treat sick children.

Pop star Shawn mendes has donated $ 175,000 (£ 148,000) to provide personal protective equipment to doctors treating sick children during the coronavirus crisis.

The "In My Blood" singer announced the handover of cash to the SickKids Foundation on Tuesday, March 24, insisting he felt he should do his part to make sure doctors and nurses could be better prepared for the pandemic. in progress.

"Through the Shawn Mendes Foundation, we have been working to find ways to better support the COVID-19 crisis," said the Canadian star. "By making this donation to SickKids, we hope to help provide urgent detection and prevention of COVID-19 for their patients and the surrounding Toronto community."