Sharing care – Hennepin Healthcare

Here at Hennepin Healthcare, we are very proud and extremely grateful for our care providers and all of our compassionate employees in this time of crisis. But we also realize that the care and support teams here represent only a fraction of the health workers worldwide that are helping to combat this global pandemic.

Take a moment to send a THANK YOU, or a simple thank you note to all of our team members and healthcare workers across the state, nation, and THE WORLD.

It is simple:

Fill in the following form Every day, messages will appear on this page (below) and will be shared on our social media channels. Click on the social icons at the bottom of the page to share with your friends and loved ones and encourage them to share care. Use #sharingthecaring.

Messages can be as long or short as you like, whether you know someone who helps others or not, a simple thanks goes a long way. Feel free to include photos, emojis, and art with your submission to brighten up your day even more. Send as many as you want – say thanks today, tomorrow and every day until we get over it.

Your messages of support will help bring moments of peace and comfort during this stressful time.

Please help us recognize and appreciate our heroes … they could use our love and support now more than ever.

Example of a message:

"Thank you for showing up every day at incredible times, both on-site and off-site, for doing your job with excellence for those we serve, and for supporting not only our patients but each other. This epidemic will pass, but as long as So, we need to continue to operate as an amazing team and be here for our community. We will do this together. Thank you all. "

– Jennifer DeCubellis, CEO, Hennepin Healthcare