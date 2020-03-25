Shahid Kapoor reveals the secret behind keeping his wife happy

Bollywood has been paralyzed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Prime Minister Narendra Modi even announced a total blockade of the country for the next 21 days to stem the spread of the virus. So the only thing celebrities can do now is to isolate themselves like all of us. So all the stars can do is make the most of it. In such a serious moment, a Shahid Kapoor fan eased the mood and questioned the star on Twitter saying, "21 din lockdown mei wife ko kaise khush rakhein ? " To which the actor replied saying: "Adarpoorvak Seva karo. Chief chief hota hai." Well, you surely know how to keep your wife happy, don't you?

Apart from this, when asked by a fan the formula for overcoming stress and negativity, he said: "The situation doesn't change with negativity. It only looks worse. If you want to help yourself, be proactive, make a plan, and get started. to work to achieve it. " We hope the superstar comes out of quarantine and pumps because we surely can't wait to see him again on the big screen.