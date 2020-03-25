SFPD Second Officer, SVU Staff Sgt Work Partner, positive test – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – A second San Francisco police officer assigned to the Special Victims Unit tested positive for coronavirus, the SFPD said Wednesday. The individual is the partner of the first officer who tested positive Tuesday.

The second officer did not go to work on Monday or Tuesday, but still felt bad. On Wednesday morning, the officer tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently quarantined at home.

%MINIFYHTML29bdf5011344205db94858d45192816111% %MINIFYHTML29bdf5011344205db94858d45192816112%

The officer's partner, a SFPD SVU sergeant in the Hall of Justice, went home sick on Friday March 20 and immediately consulted with medical authorities, the SFPD said.

READ ALSO: SFPD sergeant in special victims unit tests positive for coronavirus

The SFPD sent home 25 sworn staff members and two civilian staff members to quarantine for 14 days on Tuesday. The SVU office in the Hall of Justice has been closed for public visits since Monday, March 16, but its services are still offered if needed.

“Our work puts our sworn and non-sworn professional staff in close contact with the public every day. We remain committed to the health and well-being of both the public and our dedicated members, ”SFPD said in a statement.