SFMTA employees test positive – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – An employee of the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency tested positive for the coronavirus, officials announced Wednesday.

According to an SFMTA statement, the employee tested positive Tuesday. The agency said they responded quickly and coordinated with the city's Department of Public Health.

"From the beginning, SFMTA teams moved quickly to secure supplies, encourage social distancing, and make operational changes to minimize the risk of transmission and exposure to all of our staff and the community," the agency said. "We also knew that once cases were confirmed in San Francisco, it was inevitable that at least one member of our staff would be directly affected at some point."

Other public agencies in San Francisco that have reported employees with positive coronavirus cases include the San Francisco Police Department and the San Francisco Sheriff's Office.

As of Wednesday morning, SFDPH reports 178 positive cases of the coronavirus and one death.