Serena Williams' daughter puts lipstick all over her face in a hilarious video: "I Cute!"

Serena Williams' cute little girl Olympia Ohanian has been wreaking havoc on the home while she was quarantined amid the COVID-19 pandemic. That said, the tennis champion turned to social media to show off the latest victim of the precocious girl: her mother's makeup!

Serena shared an IG story that showed the girl with lipstick all over her face and the athlete was quite "terrified,quot;.

Ultimately, though, it was a hilarious and super adorable moment that he just had to document and share with his followers.

While Olympia might be a little bored being home alone with her parents and no other kids her age to play with, for her mom and dad, there is no time boring precisely because of her shenanigans!

The two-year-old girl was in the back as her mother shared her skincare routine with her millions of followers, and Serena was afraid to investigate what her daughter was doing.

"I am terrified to see what he is doing," Serena admitted to the camera.

In other words, she was putting various creams and oils on her face and Olympia was doing her own routine, but with makeup products, copying her mother.

At some point, he approached the girl to the camera and faced her, asking her: "Olympia, what have you done?"

Seeing that her entire face had been drawn with different shades of lipstick, Serena reacted: ‘Oh my gosh. Ok, I'll be back. I'm not even worrying about this situation right now. Olympia, not so much, okay? That's a lot of makeup and mom is going to have to clean all that. "

As Serena continued her routine, the family baby was carried away even more, at some point she showed her makeup to the camera, which was on her little face!

It was obvious that the girl really liked her results when she exclaimed "How cute!"

& # 39; Are you cute? If you are beautiful. Even with all that makeup you did, "said the proud mother as she kissed her cheek.



