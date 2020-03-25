Senate, White House agree to $ 2 billion coronavirus aid package

Washington White House and Senate leaders from both parties have reached an agreement on a radical $ 2 trillion measure to help workers, businesses and a health care system affected by the rapid outbreak of coronavirus.

Eric Ueland, a top White House aide, announced the deal in a hallway on Capitol Hill shortly after midnight.

%MINIFYHTML582fe87ea37fa378e8254244a5d045cc11% %MINIFYHTML582fe87ea37fa378e8254244a5d045cc12%

The deal came after days of increasingly intense bargaining and pressure, and has yet to be finalized in detailed legislative language.

Coronavirus: the race to respond ›

More on Coronavirus: the race to respond



"Ladies and gentlemen, we are done. We have an agreement," said Ueland.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer were seen huddled on the Senate floor above the package shortly after 1:40 am.

The unprecedented economic bailout package would grant direct payments to most Americans, expand unemployment benefits, and provide a $ 367 billion program for small businesses to continue to payroll while workers are forced to stay home.

One of the latest problems to close concerned $ 500 billion in guaranteed and subsidized loans to larger industries, including a fight over the generosity of being with the airlines. Hospitals would also receive significant help.