Senate and White House agree historic $ 2 billion economic stimulus package – Up News Info San Francisco

WASHINGTON (Up News Info SF) – The White House has reached an agreement with Senate leaders on a massive $ 2 trillion stimulus package to help boost the US economy. USA After that workers and companies were severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

White House chief adviser Eric Ueland announced the deal in a Capitol hallway shortly after midnight, according to Up News Info News.

%MINIFYHTMLd5c09f7e993e79b9ed691c9322618aaa11% %MINIFYHTMLd5c09f7e993e79b9ed691c9322618aaa12%

The deal came after days of increasingly intense bargaining and pressure, and has yet to be finalized in detailed legislative language.

Ladies and gentlemen, we are finished. We have a deal, ”said Ueland.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer were seen huddled on the Senate floor above the package shortly after 1:40 a.m. EST.

The unprecedented economic bailout package would grant direct payments to most Americans, expand unemployment benefits, and provide a $ 367 billion program for small businesses to continue to payroll while workers are forced to stay home.

BREAKING: Senate leaders from both parties and the White House have agreed on a radical $ 2 trillion measure to save the economy. Package includes a one-time cash payment: up to $ 1,200 for most workers @KPIXtv #CoronavirusOutbreak #CoronaVirusUpdate pic.twitter.com/7noRqu16jN – Betty Yu (@BettyKPIX) March 25, 2020

One of the latest problems to close concerned $ 500 billion in guaranteed and subsidized loans to larger industries, including a fight over the generosity of being with the airlines. Hospitals would also receive significant help.

READ MORE IN Up News Info NEWS

The package will include a one-time cash payment for most working Americans. People can receive up to $ 1,200 and average families can receive up to $ 3,000. The bill also extends unemployment insurance for up to 39 weeks in most states.

The legislation is expected to be enacted in a few days to help save struggling workers and businesses. The deal is the largest financial aid to Americans in the country's modern history.

Weekly benefits will increase by $ 600. The bill also includes nearly $ 500 billion in loans to some of the largest companies in the country, while providing nearly $ 400 billion in grants and loans for small businesses.

The deal was approved around 10 p.m. Tuesday in the afternoon. The agreement came after five consecutive days of negotiations. The Senate is expected to vote on the measure quickly, with the House likely to follow soon after.

"This package will be the largest,quot; main street "assistance program in the history of the United States," said Larry Kudlow, financial adviser to the White House.

The Federal Reserve also announced that it will suspend some of its usual advisory activities, giving banks more flexibility to deal with clients with liquidity problems.

The US Stock Market USA It rose Tuesday due to optimism about the package. The DOW Jones had its best day since 1933 and recorded its highest point gain. Stock futures fell, but turned positive briefly after reports of a deal.