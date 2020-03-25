Selena Gomez says she misses hugging her friends while practicing social distancing!

The singer has been in quarantine and practicing social distancing in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19, and it seems that it has really taken its toll! Selena Gomez turned to social media to lament how lonely she felt and how much she missed human contact, especially hanging out with her friends and creative partners!

Selena looked back when she was still spending "nights creating and dancing,quot; with her intimate circle of friends. It must have been a lot of fun!

But now that the virus outbreak has forced us all to stay home as much as possible and avoid virtually any human contact, Selena appreciates those moments even more than before!

In other words, Gomez really isn't a fan of having to be isolated for so long, away from her friends and loved ones.

So earlier today, he turned to social media to let his fans know that he was "missing our nights creating and dancing …"

The melancholic title was attached to a couple of photos he posted on his Instagram page.

One of the snapshots shows Selena and singer and songwriter Julia Michaels huddled together.

The two wear bright makeup and pose for the photo with their hands together sweetly.

Looking at the second photo, it features another image of snuggling up, this time with Semi Precious Weapons leader Justin Tranter as well as Julia.

Obviously, Selena really misses the actual human contact judging by the photos she chose to post.

As fans know, both Julia and Justin have been part of Selena's creative team, as well as her close friends for quite some time, so it makes sense that she feels her absence so much.

They worked with her on both their 2015 album Revival and the latest release, Rare!

But even though Selena is not happy with the current situation, she made sure to post a PSA about the virus for her followers.

In a video he shared a couple of days ago, he says, "Okay, here's my #SafeHands Challenge. Everyone says it lasts 40 seconds, which is technically as long as,quot; ABC "twice, who would have thought because clearly I wasn't washing my hands the right way. "



