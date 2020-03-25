See teachers parody friends to support students in the midst of COVID-19

The place where they learned remotely.
As many Americans continue to stay home and practice social distancing in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, more and more people online are doing their part to elevate each other virtually.
On Wednesday, March 25, Christine Blizzard-Wrobel uploaded a YouTube video of the Vorhees High School faculty and other things that gave her own spin to the friends theme song "We I & # 39; ll Be There For You,quot; (originally from The Rembrandts) in an effort to support Y surprise your students during the pandemic.
"VMS. Episode 2020. The place where they learned remotely," begins the YouTube video made by New Jersey faculty and school staff collectively from the comfort of their own homes.
"So no one told you that life was going to be this way," sings a Vorhees high school teacher, starting the friends parody of the theme song.
"My (tablet) is a joke, it's broken, and you just sit all day," more teachers intervene. "It's like you're always doing homework here, when it hasn't been your day, your week, your month, or even your year."
According to Education Week, schools closed in 46 states, affecting at least 54.5 million students. While many schools are implementing online learning, it is clearly a learning curve for some students.
And as more states extend the time schools across the country remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, these New Jersey middle school teachers hope to support their students in any way they can, even if it has to be done. a friends remix theme song.
"We'll be there for you, so you're there for me, too," more high school staff sang in the video. "You're still in bed at ten, school started at eight. You burned your breakfast so far, things are going very well."
"The coronavirus keeps us trapped inside, just eating cheese … and we will be there for you, when the rain starts to rain," they continued singing. "We miss you VMS students!"
To view the full video courtesy of Voorhees Middle School, come here.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTML905da16b97fedb6d11f106e00ab6fbe517%