See teachers parody friends to support students in the midst of COVID-19

As many Americans continue to stay home and practice social distancing in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, more and more people online are doing their part to elevate each other virtually.

On Wednesday, March 25, Christine Blizzard-Wrobel uploaded a YouTube video of the Vorhees High School faculty and other things that gave her own spin to the friends theme song "We I & # 39; ll Be There For You,quot; (originally from The Rembrandts) in an effort to support Y surprise your students during the pandemic.

"VMS. Episode 2020. The place where they learned remotely," begins the YouTube video made by New Jersey faculty and school staff collectively from the comfort of their own homes.

"So no one told you that life was going to be this way," sings a Vorhees high school teacher, starting the friends parody of the theme song.

"My (tablet) is a joke, it's broken, and you just sit all day," more teachers intervene. "It's like you're always doing homework here, when it hasn't been your day, your week, your month, or even your year."