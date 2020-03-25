Season One Premiere of "One Day at a Time" Draws Solid Numbers on Pop, TV Land – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML86c5aefeff53995f2fd22ee53bc89f8e11% %MINIFYHTML86c5aefeff53995f2fd22ee53bc89f8e12%

Pop TV Season 4 Returns One day at a time It's off to a strong start, drawing 607,000 total viewers in a simultaneous broadcast on the ViacomCBS Pop, TV Land and Logo channels for its main episode.

However, most viewers, 457,000, saw the return of the former Netflix comedy Tuesday night not in Pop, but in the new Pop Brothers' TV Land; 124,000 viewers tuned in to Pop and 26,000 to Logo. There has been talk that multi-camera comedy can move to TV Land, but will remain in Pop for the rest of the season.

The Sony Pictures television series also saw gains in key demos. The half-hour rating for the season 4 premiere increased 35% for adults 18-49 and 58% for women 18-49. Among women ages 18 to 34, the first episode increased 171% over Pop's previous four-week average, according to Nielsen.



One day at a time It was also ranked # 2 Most Social Cable Comedy with 126k interactions on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and was the third trending topic in the US. USA On twitter.

Showtime offers a free 30-day trial for new customers

Inspired by the 1975 Norman Lear series, One day at a time He will continue to tell the story of the Cuban-American Álvarez family. This season you will find Penélope (Justina Machado) exploring a surprising relationship, her mother Lydia (Rita Moreno) experiencing a religious crisis, as well as revealing the details of her surprise trip to Cuba with Dr. Berkowitz (Stephen Tobolowsky) and Schneider (Todd Grinnell) finds his relationship with Avery (India de Beaufort) deepening. Meanwhile, Elena (Isabella Gómez) begins preparing for college, and Alex (Marcel Ruiz) begins dating.

Pop TV rescued the series after Netflix canceled the show after its third season.



One day at a time It is produced by Act III Productions, Inc., Snowpants Productions and GloNation in association with Sony Pictures Television, with Norman Lear, Mike Royce, Gloria Calderón Kellett and Brent Miller as executive producers.