ScreenCraft to Host Virtual Screenwriting Event with Tony Gilroy – Deadline

As Hollywood continues to navigate and meet during the COVID-19 pandemic, ScreenCraft is doing its part with a virtual Screenwriting Summit to be held on March 28. The online donation-based event is open to everyone and will feature an impressive roster of industry creatives such as Tony Gilroy, Alan Yang, Meg LeFauve, Max Borenstein, Adam Kolbrenner, Wendy Calhoun, Stephany Folsom, and David Rabinowitz.

"In uncertain times, stories comfort us, and the ScreenCraft Virtual Summit will be an opportunity to hear from storytellers who do better," said Katie Buckland, Executive Director of the Writers Guild Foundation. "We are honored to be a non-profit partner: any donation will help us recover from our temporary closure and continue to support writers at all levels."

Related story

The event will raise funds for the Writers Guild Foundation, Writers Guild Initiative and The American Red Cross. Guild Foundation writers preserve and promote the history and craft of screen writing through Mentoring Programs, the Veterans Writing Project, and other events and programs. The Writers Guild Initiative makes the art of storytelling accessible to people of all ethnic, cultural and economic backgrounds, with special attention to the marginalized.

