Savannah Guthrie says she's auditioning to be an Olympic presenter

Savannah Guthrie going for the gold

the TODAY news anchor, who is co-anchoring from home while recovering from a sore throat, caught with Hoda Kotb during the Wednesday episode and joked that he learned a special skill during his social estrangement.

%MINIFYHTML7bf2906692ba1c8b20b8ffd71c4f7d1c11% %MINIFYHTML7bf2906692ba1c8b20b8ffd71c4f7d1c12%

"Our producer, Jen, asked me if I had gained any news skills … and I said, 'No, except I'm auditioning to be an Olympic presenter & # 39;" he joked before sharing a clip with his children. . Valley Y Charley. In it, the adorable kids showcased their gymnastic skills and gave Savannah a chance to hone her craft as a sportscaster.

"And now, for his final routine, Cool Charley runs onto the trampoline. Let's see what he can do, everyone," he said as the 3-year-old jumped on a child-sized trampoline. "He has a great … oh, a great, wow. Now look at the air he catches. Unbelievable. He's been eating his broccoli, his green beans. Oh, the strength in those legs. Such art."