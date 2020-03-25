Savannah Guthrie says she's auditioning to be an Olympic presenter

Savannah Guthrie going for the gold
the TODAY news anchor, who is co-anchoring from home while recovering from a sore throat, caught with Hoda Kotb during the Wednesday episode and joked that he learned a special skill during his social estrangement.
"Our producer, Jen, asked me if I had gained any news skills … and I said, 'No, except I'm auditioning to be an Olympic presenter & # 39;" he joked before sharing a clip with his children. . Valley Y Charley. In it, the adorable kids showcased their gymnastic skills and gave Savannah a chance to hone her craft as a sportscaster.
"And now, for his final routine, Cool Charley runs onto the trampoline. Let's see what he can do, everyone," he said as the 3-year-old jumped on a child-sized trampoline. "He has a great … oh, a great, wow. Now look at the air he catches. Unbelievable. He's been eating his broccoli, his green beans. Oh, the strength in those legs. Such art."
Next up was Vale, who had a few tricks up his sleeve to impress the judges. "And now, in his final performance on the springboard, advancing into the 5-year category: Vale Feldman," said Savannah. "You can see her height, her grace and her elegance. Look at the air she catches. Oh, it's amazing."
"Will you try your famous,quot; star pose "in midair?" the TODAY Anchor asked. "It looks like he's preparing for that. Yes, he does."
After playing the video, Vale and Charley received applause from Hoda. Reflecting on her children's favorite new game, Savannah joked, "So, I've never been happier with a purchase than that trampoline. It's cold outside. It burns some energy."
Unfortunately for the mother of two, it has just been announced that the 2020 Olympics have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. In an official statement from the International Olympic Committee and the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee, it was revealed that the world games will now take place in 2021: "In the current circumstances and based on information provided by WHO today, the President of the IOC and The Prime Minister of Japan concluded that the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo should be rescheduled for a date after 2020, but not after the summer of 2021, to safeguard the health of athletes, everyone involved in the Olympics and the community international. "
(E! And NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
