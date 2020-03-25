Saudi Arabia tightens the curfew of the coronavirus; stranded travelers in the UAE | Saudi Arabia News

Saudi Arabia reported its second death from the coronavirus and tightened the curfew across the country, prohibiting entry and exit from the capital, Riyadh and the holy cities of Mecca and Medina, as well as movement between all provinces from Wednesday.

The orders, approved by King Salman and published by state media, also brought forward the start of the curfew in the three cities at 3 p.m. from 7 p.m. starting Thursday.

Saudi Arabia introduced the 21-day curfew on Monday after registering a jump in infections. His second death was that of a 46-year-old foreign resident in Mecca, among 133 new cases that brought the total to 900.

At the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), the count rose to 2,472 with seven deaths, as the United Arab Emirates recorded 85 new infections, Oman 15 and Kuwait four.

In the United Arab Emirates, the region's hub of tourism, business and transit, hundreds of Europeans were stranded after airports stopped passenger flights earlier than expected.

Petroleum engineer Jamie Richardson was due to return to the UK on Wednesday for a new job, but on Tuesday night, Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports announced that flights would stop that night.

"It's stressful. You have no idea what's going on," he said.

Saudi Arabia has taken rigorous measures to stem the outbreak, which also includes stopping international flights and suspending Umrah pilgrimage year-round and closing mosques, schools, shopping malls and restaurants.

The curfew and other restrictions have altered the rhythm of daily life in the country of some 30 million, many of whom enjoy late-night gatherings in cafes or private homes.

Turkish resident Nasif Erisik, who plays cards most nights with friends in one of his houses, said the group has turned to online games to keep in touch.

"Corona has … changed our habits and everything in our lives," said Erisik.

30 percent capacity

Authorities say they will fine or imprison curfew violators and those encouraging violations. A Interior Ministry spokesman reported high compliance so far on Wednesday.

Dubai has ordered private sector companies to implement remote work systems for 80 percent of staff from now until April 9, the emirate's business-regulating authority Dubai Economy said on Twitter on Wednesday. Pharmacies, supermarkets, supermarkets and cooperative societies were excluded from the order.

UAE authorities have urged people to stay home, but did not announce an official curfew or suspended work. On Wednesday, they ordered food outlets to remain open 24 hours a day, but not to exceed 30 percent of capacity to ensure the physical distance of 2 meters (6 feet) between shoppers.

Organizers of the Expo 2020 Dubai world fair, slated to start in October and with an estimated 11 million foreign visitors, confirmed a coronavirus case among staff and said they were reviewing plans and preparations.