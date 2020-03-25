San Francisco supervisor personally funds hotel rooms for homeless people during shelter-in-place – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – 20 hotel rooms at Hotel Oasis are no longer empty during the coronavirus pandemic after dozens of homeless families officially moved.

San Francisco Supervisor Dean Preston toured the city's bureaucracy and partnered with the San Francisco Providence Foundation to secure the private donations they paid to accommodate people in hotels, giving homeless people an opportunity to social distancing.

"Hours matter, we can't just sit down and discuss these ideas we need to move forward," Preston said.

Henry Banks, his wife and their three young children were one of the first families chosen for the pilot project.

"This is a blessing for us because it gives us a shower, a refrigerator," said Henry Banks.

Julia Elliott is also receiving a room. She says social distancing at the women's shelter has been difficult.

"I think it's ideal and there needs to be a lot of empty hotel rooms right now and people who need them," said Elliott.

San Francisco has around 34,000 hotel rooms, and most of them are vacant due to canceled conventions and suspended travel plans caused by the shelter-in-place order during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Preston secured rooms at the Oasis Hotel for $ 80 a night, all funded by private donations including $ 10,000 from Preston himself.

The idea of ​​putting homeless people in hotels was first raised by Governor Gavin Newsom. His team identified 901 hotels that could accommodate the homeless. Later, Mayor London Breed identified 31 hotels in San Francisco, but most of those rooms won't go to anyone on the street or at a shelter.

Instead, the mayor intends to prioritize first responders, people in single-room occupations (SROs) who have to share community spaces, and patients who have had the virus and must be discharged from the hospital to be put on. quarantined.

"If we only had a couple of thousand rooms available, the city approach would make sense, but we have about 30,000 empty hotel rooms," Preston said.

He warns that if the city doesn't find a way to create a certain distance for people in crowded shelters, social distancing from the rest of the community won't do much good.

"It is not enough to do everything well with respect to a small segment of the population, because we have people living in great situations of coexistence, there is a serious risk that those people transmit the virus among themselves and then in the community," Preston said. .

Alameda County is also working to identify the hotel space for the homeless, prioritizing people who have tested positive for the virus. The county hopes to have its first operational emergency hotel on weekends.