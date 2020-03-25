San Francisco officials evaluate how to accommodate overvoltage for COVID-19 patients – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – With Governor Gavin Newsom estimating that the state may require an additional 50,000 hospital beds due to the coronavirus, San Francisco officials tried to find out Wednesday where some of those beds would come from.

"We need an additional 50,000 beds in our system." Newsom explained during his coronavirus speech on Monday. "Our new model suggests that 50,000 is the new target number."

Every day Newsom and his team try to make sense of the new number received from across the state, determining how many cases projections indicate that officials must prepare to accommodate. From the Seton Medical Center in Daly City to the Mercy Navy ship, Bay Area officials are trying to align the beds.

But the largest amount of patient facilities will actually come from state hospitals, with a push to expand capacity by 30,000 beds. For some hospitals, that's as much as 40 percent.

"Hospitals were already coming up with a plan to increase their capacity by 15 to 20 percent," Newsom explained. "They are duplicating that increase plan now."

Considering unused buildings, converted floors, and even parking lots, hospitals are now drawing up plans on where to add that extra capacity. They also have to prevent crowded hospitals from being invaded by the highly infectious virus.

"At this point, part of our service plan is to potentially transfer patients who are COVID-19 positive or discarded COVID-19 to different areas of the hospital," said Jonathan Judy-Del Rosario, CPMC Chief Nursing Executive. "To consolidate care and focus our resources we need for those patients in certain areas of the hospital."

The city of San Francisco is also looking for more space. Last week, KPIX 5 was told that Bill Graham's Civic Auditorium was evaluated and deemed not to fit as well. Today, it is still a possibility. Other spaces can be added to that list.

The city is looking at a series of piers on the San Francisco coast to see if they could accommodate a large number of beds. Another possibility is the cruise terminal, which is now quiet and unoccupied on the Embarcadero.

How will hospitals in San Francisco prepare? SF General Hospital has scheduled a press conference for Wednesday to discuss some of what will be done.