San Francisco emergency officials say the Bay Area is just a few days behind New York – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML9373f107f017eeba1c4b99bb9bd0619311% %MINIFYHTML9373f107f017eeba1c4b99bb9bd0619312%

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – When it comes to the coronavirus, could California soon follow in New York's footsteps?

On Tuesday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo bluntly expressed his thoughts: “New York is the canary in the coal mine. What happens in New York will happen in California and the state of Washington and Illinois. "

%MINIFYHTML9373f107f017eeba1c4b99bb9bd0619313% %MINIFYHTML9373f107f017eeba1c4b99bb9bd0619314%

But will the peak of cases be as high as New York or will the curve flatten out here in the Bay Area?

%MINIFYHTML9373f107f017eeba1c4b99bb9bd0619315% %MINIFYHTML9373f107f017eeba1c4b99bb9bd0619316%

A source working at the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management tells KPIX 5 officials that they believe the Bay Area is 5-10 days behind New York, and that this week will be crucial in determining whether it will be different here.

"It will flatten if people follow the shelter order in place," the source said. “If people continue to gather in groups, it will be bad. Very bad."

On Tuesday night, on the sidewalks of the city, people continued to see quite a lot of social distancing. A rainbow that shone in the Marina Green could be a symbol of hope, as there were fewer people exercising than a few days ago. But it's a weekday and a storm is brewing.

The Emergency Management Department source said it will take 3-4 weeks to know for sure if our on-site shelter is working, but there is hope that the Bay Area has begun such social distancing measures before New York can make a difference. There is another important x factor: the coronavirus test is necessary in order to run the numbers.

"You need to look at the positive evidence and we have not yet evaluated as many people," the source said. "Mass testing is a long way off."

When could all this end? That is not clear. But Governor Gavin Newsom rejected the idea that California may lift the restrictive measures in mid-April, as President Trump suggested on Tuesday.

"April, I think it would be a mistake to represent him, at least for California," Newsom said. "The next 6 to 8 weeks will be critical, but I think April for California would be sooner than I think, which any of the experts I spoke with would believe is possible."