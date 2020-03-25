Ryder Cup 2020: Team Europe in its version of Whistling Straits | Golf News

%MINIFYHTML52e8f3061325cb9de483250574b8816011% %MINIFYHTML52e8f3061325cb9de483250574b8816012%









Take a look at the best photos from the third day of the Ryder Cup 2018.

It is exactly six months before the Ryder Cup is scheduled at Whistling Straits, and many players are already on their way to securing their places for Team Europe in Wisconsin.

The yearlong qualification process began last September at the BMW PGA Championship and is slated to end at the same event this fall, before the biennial contest begins on September 25.

The top four players on the European Points List and the top five on the World Points List will automatically qualify, and Padraig Harrington will have three captaincy selections to complete his side.

Europe claimed a 17.5-10.5 victory in the 2018 contest

The qualification period has fallen into chaos due to the coronavirus pandemic, with events postponed or canceled on both sides of the Atlantic, although the Ryder Cup is still scheduled to take place as expected this September.

Here's a look at how the Europe Team is forming …

Tommy Fleetwood He tops the list of European Points after winning the Nedbank Golf Challenge in November, before continuing with a second place finish in the DP World Championship at the end of the season a week later.

The Englishman, who won all four games alongside Francesco Molinari in 2018, started the year by claiming a share of second place at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and added top 20 in his next two starts.

Fleetwood earned four points on his Ryder Cup debut in 2018

Jon Rahm He is very close to second despite having made only five appearances on the European Tour since qualifying began, with two wins during that period to win the final of 2019 as European No. 1.

The Spaniard ranked second in the BMW PGA Championship before claiming consecutive victories at the Spanish Open and Dubai, before registering a third-place participation in the WGC-Mexico Championship.

World no 1 Rory McIlroy It ranks third after winning the WGC-HSBC Champions in October and adding fifth place in Mexico last month, while Victor perez it is within the ranking places after the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship victory with three other results in the top four.

Rahm leads the world points list ahead of McIlroy, with Tyrrell Hatton jumping to third place after marking his return to action by securing his first PGA Tour title at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Hatton made his Ryder Cup debut for Team Europe in 2018

Danny WillettWentworth's win, the opening event of the qualifying campaign, leaves him sixth ahead of Matt Fitzpatrick, who has six world top 10s in his last ten starts.

Veteran Lee Westwood He is currently on course to make a record 11th appearance for Team Europe after his victory in Abu Dhabi in January, while Austria Bernd Wiesberger It currently ranks last for automatic rating.

List of European points (from March 25)

Tommy Fleetwood (English) 3927.41 points Jon Rahm (Esp) 3,747.5 Rory McIlroy (NIrl) 2,679.44 Victoria Perez (Fra) 2669.95 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng) 2197.41 Bernd Wiesberger (Aut) 2174.32 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng) 2123.37 Danny Willett (English) 1961.42 Lee Westwood (English) 1873.34 Marcus Kinhult (Swe) 1688.81

List of world points

Jon Rahm (Esp) 217.22 points Rory McIlroy (NIrl) 171.19 Tyrrell Hatton (Esp) 144.55 Tommy Fleetwood (English) 134.95 Victor Perez (Fra) 112.87 Danny Willett (Esp) 92.68 Matt Fitzpatrick (Esp) 91.11 Lee Westwood (Esp) 79.38 Bernd Wiesberger (Aut) 73.75 Graeme McDowell (NIrl) 73.07

