Ryan Reynolds shades narcissistic celebrities while taking coronavirus seriously

The actor from & # 39; Deadpool & # 39; urges people to stay home while responding to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's challenge to spread a & # 39; important message & # 39; on COVID-19, with a little jab to other celebrities.

Ryan Reynolds He has spread awareness of the importance of practicing social distancing and self-isolation in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic in his own way. Responding to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's challenge, the 42-year-old actor delivered an important message while roasting his fellow celebrities.

The "dead Pool"Star posted a video on her Instagram and Twitter page with a note that read:" Another important message from a major celebrity. Let's spread the word, not the virus. "He said in the video:" We need to work together to flatten the curve and fight COVID-19. "Taking a jab on top celebrities, he continued sarcastically" I think In times of crisis, we all know who are the celebrities we have the most. They are the ones who will help us get through this. "

However, he recalled that there are more important people to keep the world stable at this time. "Right after the health workers, of course," added the actor. "Lifeguards. People who work in essential services. Ping pong players. Mannequins: They are great. Imaginary childhood friends, of course. Like 400 other types of people?"

Ryan also urged people to practice social distancing while spreading the hope that things will improve. "Look, stay home, practice social distancing, wash your hands. We are going to get through this. We are going to get through this together," he said.

Ryan then nominated Canadian musician Steven page and fellow actor Seth Rogen to spread the message. "Happily I nominate @stevenpage @terry_n_reynolds and @sethrogen," he added in the caption.

Ryan and his wife Blake Lively He previously pledged to donate $ 1 million to two food organizations in the United States and Canada in the midst of the health crisis. Announcing the good deeds with humor, he wrote in the title of his post: "I think we can all agree, Covid-19 is a hole **", before encouraging fans to make a contribution, "If you can help , visit @feedingamerica and @foodbankscanada. "