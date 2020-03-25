Ryan Lochte: Olympics postpone hit on road for Athlet

Olympic champion swimmer Ryan Lochte He says that while he is disappointed by the postponement of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is a "roadblock,quot; for him and his fellow athletes.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe He had announced Tuesday that the games, which would originally begin on July 24, "will be held in the summer of 2021." Lochte, 36, competed in four previous Olympics, where he won 12 medals, half of them gold, and has spent the past few years training for the 2020 event.
"As soon as I saw it, I was disappointed," Lochte said on ABC's. Good morning america in a home interview conducted via Skype on Wednesday. "I mean, I've trained four years for this moment, and this is probably one of my biggest Olympics, I've ever had in my career in my life. But this is bigger than me, this is bigger than the Olympics. This is affecting everyone. And right now, the main thing is to stay safe and healthy. "
"Training will never be perfect, and there will always be something like an obstacle along the way, and this is how we train athletes, and this is just another obstacle along the way," Lochte continued. "The Olympics are not canceled. They are just postponed. So now you have to adjust your training for another year, and just … trust the process," he continued. "Everything happens for a reason."
Meanwhile, like millions of people around the world, Lochte has stayed at home, where his wife and young son and daughter live. Said in Good morning america who has been "thoroughly cleaning the house,quot;, "going for a family walk,quot; and keeping fit.
"Since all the pools are closed, I can't swim now, but I'm doing a lot of abdominal exercises and stuff like that to help me stay in shape," he said.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
