Ryan Lochte: Olympics postpone hit on road for Athlet

Olympic champion swimmer Ryan Lochte He says that while he is disappointed by the postponement of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is a "roadblock,quot; for him and his fellow athletes.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe He had announced Tuesday that the games, which would originally begin on July 24, "will be held in the summer of 2021." Lochte, 36, competed in four previous Olympics, where he won 12 medals, half of them gold, and has spent the past few years training for the 2020 event.

"As soon as I saw it, I was disappointed," Lochte said on ABC's. Good morning america in a home interview conducted via Skype on Wednesday. "I mean, I've trained four years for this moment, and this is probably one of my biggest Olympics, I've ever had in my career in my life. But this is bigger than me, this is bigger than the Olympics. This is affecting everyone. And right now, the main thing is to stay safe and healthy. "