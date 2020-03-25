Ryan Higa cheated on Arden Cho? – Here's why fans are convinced and their answer!

%MINIFYHTML98f6af9d8b2a0190adffef3d3bab835111% %MINIFYHTML98f6af9d8b2a0190adffef3d3bab835112%

Ryan Higa cheated on Arden Cho and is that what led to their separation? For a time, the YouTube star and actress seemed like the sweetest couple on the Internet, but the two quietly parted ways and no one knows why.

With that said, social media users were happy to finally put the theories to work and came up with speculations that Ryan cheated.

It all started with the Teen Wolf star posting a sad and angry message in both Korean and English in her GI Stories that didn't seem to subtly hint at a breakup and someone cheating.

They were song lyrics he was apparently writing, but since artists tend to draw inspiration from their own lives when making music, many began to assume that Ryan must have betrayed Arden.

It didn't take long for the YouTuber to head over to Twitter and tackle the rumors, saying, 'Idk, who decided that I was relevant enough to start a rumor about me, but NO, I didn't fool Arden at any point. throughout our relationship. I'm sorry to spoil your quarantine boredom. "

Just hours before, Arden had written in his Instagram stories: ‘I hate you and all your lies. It makes me wish I could go back in time. A better day before calling you mine. "

In another story, Arden went on to tell his followers that he was writing "another sad song,quot; and didn't mention who it was either, but people still assumed it was based on reality!

This occurs a week after Ryan returned to his YouTube channel after three months, posting a video confirming that he was single.

‘I don't go out with anyone anymore. I'm not dating Mrs. Chay anymore. I know some of you have already figured it out by looking at our other social media, but I never said anything here on YouTube, "he told his subscribers, adding that it was,quot; mutual "and,quot; not a messy breakup. "



