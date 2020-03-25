Ruth Carr closes patio during coronavirus crisis | Racing News

Ruth Carr closed her yard during the current coronavirus outbreak and hopes the move will be "short-term pain for long-term gains."

Carr's Mowbray House Farm near York was generally preparing for the start of Flat's new season, but she made the painful decision to withdraw her 55 horses from training with the backing of their owners.

Currently, the races are suspended until the end of April, and Carr fears that it is unlikely to resume in May.

"All my owners are happy that I do what I think is best in the situation we find ourselves in," Carr said.

"At this stage, I cannot see us resuming in May. The horses are still receiving all the care and attention, they are in a field enjoying the sun, but by doing this I am greatly reducing the footprint in the yard."

"I feel like I'm doing my part. I don't like training, especially older horses, without a goal. They know that their work and training puts them miles physically and is not good for them mentally."

"If I reduce the rates to the owners, then I hope they can take care of me in the long term. If I can take care of my business and my team using the generous scheme of the government with the personnel obtaining 80 percent of the wages, then I will make use of it that

"We have to think about the people who work in the hospitals, on the front line, and the people who are going to lose their loved ones. For all those careers it is a very big industry, sometimes you just have to see the big picture general,quot;.

Carr stresses that the welfare of horses will not suffer in their downtime.

"Horses feed well, four times a day, they are happy in the field and it is still part of their normal routine. They are simply not doing any formal exercise and are not being ridden. Because they are not being ridden, we can reduce the footstep, "he said.

"For everything he strives to disinfect everything: every sweeping brush, every manure cart, every feeding spoon, every door, every light switch, the list is endless. People would come to the yard and mingle with their families. , stopping me I feel like I'm doing my part.

"I see it as a short-term pain to make a long-term profit, that's my new phrase! The sooner we realize this, the sooner we'll get out the other side and be able to enjoy our racing days and the other stuff in the life we've all gotten used to. "