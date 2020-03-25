Roger Goodell tells NFL teams to close facilities

%MINIFYHTML2796f0e9cabf8ac6b1740a9869b32c0b11% %MINIFYHTML2796f0e9cabf8ac6b1740a9869b32c0b12%

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has told teams that all club facilities will be closed by Wednesday, with limited exceptions, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 has wreaked havoc across the world, halting professional leagues and delaying the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo until next year. At least 18,900 people have died worldwide, with more than 422,780 confirmed cases.

As countries apply stricter measures to combat the spread of the virus, Goodell said the closure of the facility will continue until April 8, when the NFL will determine, with the advice of medical experts and public health officials, whether it is sure to reopen.

Employees who provide ongoing medical treatment to players and employees that are necessary to maintain the safety and operational capabilities of the facilities are exempt from the order.

"During the past week, all NFL clubs suspended normal business operations in response to advice from medical experts and public health authorities," Goodell said in a statement sent to franchises on Tuesday (according to the NFL network ).

Here's the full memo, which concludes that the NFL is "well positioned to meet these operational challenges as we prepare to offer our fans and the country a great 2020 NFL season." pic.twitter.com/y1gjDLV4Uw – Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 25, 2020

NFL teams, however, are still free to make player signings and draft prospect evaluations, among other operations related to the 2020 season.

"The challenges we face are not unique: many companies and individuals across the country are experiencing and addressing similar issues," said Goodell. "Rest assured, the NFL is well positioned to meet these operational challenges as we prepare to offer our fans and the country a great 2020 NFL season."