Roger Goodell orders all NFL team facilities closed for 2 weeks – Up News Info

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has instructed the 32 teams to close their facilities to all but a few employees at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

In a memo to the teams, Goodell said the restrictions that provide a safeguard against the new coronavirus will be in effect until at least April 8, when the league will re-evaluate, with the advice of medical experts and health authorities.

The NFL has received some setbacks for failing to postpone the draft scheduled for April 23-25, while the rest of the sports world is largely closed. Several teams have suggested that there could be a competitive disadvantage in keeping those dates and have cited the impossibility of doing physical exams on prospect projects. But the draft follows the schedule and the league is developing a new format because it has removed the public events set for Las Vegas.

Goodell told the teams that only the following employees may be on the team's premises for the next two weeks:

