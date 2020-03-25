Riverside and San Bernardino counties report additional deaths from coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Riverside and San Bernardino counties reported an additional coronavirus-related death every Wednesday.

In Riverside County, the deceased was a man in his 70s who lived in an area that public health officials called the middle region of the county, which includes Banning, Hemet and Anza. This is the county's first COVID-19 fatality outside of the Coachella Valley, and the eighth overall.

The county has reported 107 cases of the new coronavirus: 24 cases that health officials believe were locally acquired, four acquired during the trip, and 79 that were still under investigation.

Late Tuesday night, authorities reported that an employee at an Amazon distribution center in Moreno Valley tested positive for the virus.

"It is not known if the worker lives in the city of Moreno Valley because everyone's personal medical information is considered private," said Moreno Valley Mayor Yxstian Alberto Gutiérrez. "The worker is receiving treatment, and several coworkers have been directed to quarantine and are under observation by health officials."

Just a day after reporting his first death from COVID-19, San Bernardino officials said a 46-year-old man with underlying medical conditions became the second person to die from the virus.

"This is a sad second reminder of the severity of this pandemic," said Dr. Erin Gustafson, San Bernardino County Interim Health Officer. "Our thoughts are with this person's loved ones. At the same time, for all of us, he emphasizes the importance of staying home when we can and practicing good hygiene and social distancing."

54 cases have been reported within the county.

And on Wednesday night, San Bernardino County announced that it would begin testing for the new coronavirus on Friday.

Testing will be available by appointment only, and enrollment and details are expected to be available on the county website by 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

The county will also transition its online reports to a dashboard that will include the number of patients examined, negative tests, deaths, and confirmed cases disaggregated by gender and age group.