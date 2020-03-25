Rick Ross and the 50 Cent legal battle postponed until next month

%MINIFYHTMLb92c3b034ad2c1b716d17d628f0ecded11% %MINIFYHTMLb92c3b034ad2c1b716d17d628f0ecded12%

Instagram

The music mogul was originally quoted to appear in a statement on March 25, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, that date has been pushed back to April.

Up News Info –

Rick Ross& # 39; cut-off date for 50 centsThe ongoing lawsuit against his former law firm was postponed until next month (April 20).

Rapper 50 alleged that law firm Reed Smith and lawyer Peter Raymond sabotaged the proceedings of his legal battle with Lastonia Leviston, who won a $ 7 million (£ 5.6 million) lawsuit against the In da Club star after that he posted a sex tape with her and a couple having sex online and added his own comment.

%MINIFYHTMLb92c3b034ad2c1b716d17d628f0ecded13% %MINIFYHTMLb92c3b034ad2c1b716d17d628f0ecded14%

50, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, claims that his lawyers' faulty handling of the case forced him to file for bankruptcy, and alleged that they were unable to secure the testimony and evidence of Ross, who 50 claims first posted the video of Leviston.

%MINIFYHTMLb92c3b034ad2c1b716d17d628f0ecded15% %MINIFYHTMLb92c3b034ad2c1b716d17d628f0ecded16%

The music mogul was summoned to appear at a deposition on March 25, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, that date has been delayed until April.

Court officials added that any statement must be made by video, according to the New York Post gossip column, page six.

The 1950s attorney, Imran H. Ansari, had previously said when the filing date was initially set: "Rick Ross has been trying to circumvent this statement since last year, and has not appeared for a hearing before a federal judge In Georgia last week, we are pleased with the judge's decision to end his evasion by having him accept a summons from my client and testify. "