Rick & Morty Duo Alien Animated Comedy – Deadline

The aliens have landed. Hulu has released the official trailer for Solar opposites, the adult animated animated comedy from Rick and Morty co-creator / executive producer Justin Roiland and executive producer Mike McMahan.

Solar opposites It focuses on a team of four aliens who have escaped their explosive homeworld, only to crash into a house ready to move into the American suburbs. They are equally divided on whether the Earth is horrible or amazing. Korvo (Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see pollution, rude consumption and human fragility, while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love humans and all their television, junk food and fun stuff. . Their mission: to protect the Pupa, a living supercomputer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume it and terraform Earth.

Regulars in the series include Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Mary Mack and Sean Giambrone. Season 1 guest actors include Alan Tudyk, Alfred Molina, Amanda Leighton, Andrew Matarazzo, Andy Daly, Calum Worthy, Chris Cox, Christina Hendricks, Echo Kellum, Eric Bauza, Gary Anthony Williams, Gideon Adlon, Jacob Vargus, Jason Mantzoukas, Jeannie Elias, Jesse Mendel, Jon Barinholtz, Karan Brar, Kari Wahlgren, Ken Marino, Liam Cunningham, Maurice LaMarche, Miguel Sandoval, Nat Faxon, Natalie Morales, Neil Flynn, Phil LaMarr, Rainn Wilson, Rob Schrab, Ryan Ridley, Sagan McMahan, Thomas Barbusca, Tiffany Haddish, Tom Kenny, Vargus Mason, Wendi McLendon-Covey.

Solar opposites premieres May 8 on Hulu.

