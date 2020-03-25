Restaurants urge Californians to order "The Great American Takeout,quot; – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Californians have been huddled in their homes for at least a week, but are asked to venture out in support of the many restaurant workers who have been financially hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

A Los Angeles-based restaurant coalition urges people to participate in the Great American Takeout Tuesday by ordering to leave their favorite restaurants for at least one meal.

America's restaurants are in crisis. On March 24, we ask Americans to support the restaurant industry by joining #TheGreatAmericanTakeout and eat a delivery or collection meal. – #thegreatamericantakeout (@TheGATakeout) March 20, 2020

"Restaurants are an important part of the heart and soul of Los Angeles and of all of California, and everyone is struggling right now," said a press release.

%MINIFYHTML8b12264ae4cd51365b33535bb27c9faf11% %MINIFYHTML8b12264ae4cd51365b33535bb27c9faf12%

"Please don't be afraid to go out looking for food," said Michael Osborn, the owner of Pie n 'Burger in Pasadena. "It's kind of weird sitting here looking at an empty restaurant."

On Tuesday night in Pasadena, restaurant owners appreciated the effort to support local businesses. However, many of them have already had to lay off employees, and sales are still too slow to stay afloat.

"I try to be generous with tips because the hourly people I think are really hurt," said Emelley Norton, a client of Pie n & # 39; Burger.

Restaurants have an avalanche of dinner deliveries to help them stay open during this uncertain time. The owner of Noda Sushi said the campaign was a great idea, but she believes that people are afraid to spend money on takeout food right now.

"‘ (It has been) very slow, "he said. "Only one or two clients at lunch and three or four clients at dinner."

Governor Gavin Newsom's place-of-refuge order closed dinner at all California restaurants, cafes, and other food-serving establishments. The change severely affects tip service staff, and up to 7 million restaurant workers could lose their jobs in the next three months.

"One of the biggest problems we have right now is how we support our staff," Stephania Doulames, co-owner of Earl of Sandwich in Granada Hills.

Doulames hopes that campaigns like Great American Takeout will push people to support their local restaurants.

"Just because you have to stay home and limit your contact with others, there is no reason why you cannot continue to support the economy and these small businesses that will not survive if this continues in the long term."

RELATED: California Temporarily Relaxes Alcohol Restrictions For Restaurants, Allowing Some Spirits To Be Carried

Some restaurants are upping the ante offering discounts. The Cheesecake Factory offers a free slice with orders over $ 30, while California Pizza Kitchen offers an immediate $ 10 discount on any $ 40 order. Miguel Jr., who has offices in Orange County and the Inland Empire, It is exempting its third-party delivery rates through April.

Customers are asked to buy at least one take-out or pick-up meal on Tuesday, urge their family and friends to do the same, and document their purchase on social media with the hashtag #thegreatamericantakeout.