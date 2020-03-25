Rescuers in war-torn Syria prepare for coronavirus battle | Coronavirus pandemic news

%MINIFYHTML4699eca941c82f3fc364db8a025888b511% %MINIFYHTML4699eca941c82f3fc364db8a025888b512%

For years now, Moustafa Youssef has been running to buildings crushed by heavy shelling, risking their lives to get people trapped under the rubble.

But these days, the 47-year-old man is among the thousands of lifeguards in Idlib, a war-torn province. in northwest Syria, home to more than three million people, who have absorbed themselves in the battle against the new coronavirus pandemic.

White helmets o Syrian civil defense is a voluntary search and rescue group operating in parts controlled by Syrian rebels. Earlier this week, it launched an awareness and sterilization campaign amid growing fears of a major outbreak after the government confirmed the country's first case of coronavirus, although unconfirmed reports had previously claimed that the rapidly spreading virus had already it had infected people in Syria.

"We fear that another disaster will occur and hit the civilians who are overcrowded in this overcrowded region," Youssef told Al Jazeera.

"Unfortunately, we as a struggling region are not exempt from this pandemic, so we must be prepared to fight it despite the other challenges we face here," said Youssef.

Members of the Syrian Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, sterilize a school in the Ghosn al-Zeitun area of ​​Afrin (Aaref Watad / AFP)

As part of the recent release campaign, the volunteers have been divided into two teams. The first is tasked with raising awareness about the nature of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, as well as its symptoms and preventive measures.

The second is responsible for disinfecting streets, camps, schools, mosques, and other public spaces.

To date, the initiative has managed to cover all areas in northern Syria within the White Helmets' reach, including Turkey-controlled Afrin in the adjacent northeast.

"More than anything, we wanted to portray the seriousness of the problem and the importance of following precautionary measures to prevent another humanitarian catastrophe here," Ahmed Sheikho, a spokesman for the group, told Al Jazeera.

"Our volunteers have walked through public spaces, including local markets, and have held posters and distributed flyers that explain to people the importance of staying home unless absolutely necessary," he said.

Still, the challenges remain. Health experts recommend physical distance as a protective measure, but Youssef said it has been difficult for volunteers to convince people of the seriousness of the threat, while acknowledging that "self-isolation,quot; may be an impossible question.

& # 39; Take it as it comes & # 39;

Syria's weak health system has been decimated by almost a decade of war that has displaced millions of people and generated rampant poverty.

The situation is especially dire in the northwest of the country, with many warning that an outbreak would be "catastrophic."

Due to the large number of medical facilities and hospitals that have been taken out of service, Sheikho said the lack of supplies "already puts us in a compromising position in the event of an outbreak."

From December last year to the beginning of March, an escalation in the fight following the launch of an offensive by Syrian government troops, backed by Russia and Iran, displaced almost a million people, many of which accumulated in already overcrowded camps near the sealed border with Turkey.

The volunteers Al Jazeera spoke with stressed that their main concern is that an outbreak could spread rapidly in camps full of displaced people, most of whom have limited access to clean, running water; Health experts recommend washing your hands with soap and water frequently and thoroughly. protect against the new coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the months-long offensive in the Idlib region has left aid agencies unable to respond to the overwhelming surge in newcomers to the camps. Many of those who fled the fighting were forced to share their tents with others while some sleep outside or in their vehicles.

"Honestly, we have no long-term solutions in the event of a potential outbreak in the IDP camps," Youssef said.

"We will have to take it as it comes."

Members of the Syrian Civil Defense prepare their sterilization equipment before sterilizing a hospital in Idlib (Omar Haj Kaddour / AFP)

& # 39; Double role & # 39;

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), tests to detect the highly infectious virus in Idlib will begin on Wednesday.

Three hospitals with intensive care units have been modified as isolation units equipped with ventilators, said WHO spokesman Hedinn Halldorsson.

Up to 1,000 healthcare workers have been mobilized and a new delivery of protective equipment is expected to arrive, including 10,000 surgical masks and 500 respirator masks.

While saying this is a positive step, the volunteers emphasize that they need more support from international NGOs, especially in the case of a new offensive.

Meanwhile, the United Nations special envoy for Syria has called for an immediate ceasefire at the national level to allow a "total effort,quot; to combat the virus.

"Syrians are extremely vulnerable to COVID-19," said Geir Pedersen.

"To face this danger, the suffering Syrian people desperately need a sustained period of calm throughout the country, respected by all parties," he said.

Mounir Moustafa, deputy director of the White Helmets in Idlib, echoed Pedersen's comments.

"If countries with viable economies are struggling to cope, how can a region like ours, battered by war and without basic supplies, face this deadly pandemic?" Moustafa asked.

While a Russian-Turkish ceasefire deal agreed to last month for Idlib still appears to be in place, it is not unusual for such a deal to quickly falter in Syria.

In the event of a new bombardment, volunteers say they are ready to play a "double role,quot;: act as first responders and continue to raise awareness in an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

According to Moustafa, 39, the group's ultimate goal is "to preserve and protect human life, whether in war or in a pandemic."

"Whoever died from the bombing could also die from the coronavirus. It is our responsibility to help civilians in both scenarios."