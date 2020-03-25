Remembering the drama of the day Zayn Malik Exit One Direction

March 25, 2015 was a sad day for the zayniacs.

Because that day Zayn Malik made it official. Was going Only one direction.

"My life with One Direction has been more than I could have imagined," the West Yorkshire boy said in a message posted on social media. "But after five years, I feel like now is the right time to leave the band. I would like to apologize to the fans if I have disappointed someone, but I have to do what feels good in my heart.

"I'm leaving because I want to be a normal 22-year-old boy who can relax and have some private time out of the limelight. I know I have four friends for life in Louis, Liam, Harry and Niall. I know they will still be the best. band of the world. "

With that, the duel began, complete with impromptu farewell parties that the participants actually referred to as funerals taking place around the world.

But why not? After all, they had suffered a loss