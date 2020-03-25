Remembering the drama of the day Zayn Malik Exit One Direction

March 25, 2015 was a sad day for the zayniacs.
Because that day Zayn Malik made it official. Was going Only one direction.
"My life with One Direction has been more than I could have imagined," the West Yorkshire boy said in a message posted on social media. "But after five years, I feel like now is the right time to leave the band. I would like to apologize to the fans if I have disappointed someone, but I have to do what feels good in my heart.
"I'm leaving because I want to be a normal 22-year-old boy who can relax and have some private time out of the limelight. I know I have four friends for life in Louis, Liam, Harry and Niall. I know they will still be the best. band of the world. "
With that, the duel began, complete with impromptu farewell parties that the participants actually referred to as funerals taking place around the world.
But why not? After all, they had suffered a loss
However, it was a loss more in line with the expected departure of a person who already had one foot outside the door rather than the guy who suddenly hits you, without warning.
Zayn, he of the sweet falsetto, had already left the group's tour days before, returning to London from Thailand and leaving Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles Y Louis Tomlinson continue in Southeast Asia without it.
She had been battling anxiety, made worse by rampant reports that she had cheated on her then-betrothed. Perrie Edwardsfrom Small mix fame, which he fervently denied. (They would be separated less than five months later, but that is neither here nor there. Although the twitterverse unfairly blames Perrie for standing between Zayn and the band, it probably did not help).
"He is just a boy. He wants to make music, but the spotlight that comes with him is difficult," a source told E! News after Zayn left the tour, but before leaving the group. "Fame is catching up with all of them. It has been an exhausting and intense few years and now it has a snowball effect."
"Zayn would be happy with a low-key life. He has a problem with fame, he doesn't handle attention very well, and occasionally he has a little wobble."
When Zayn's announcement was made, One Direction's answer was ready, in the same social media post, in fact.
"We are truly sad to see Zayn leave, but we fully respect his decision and send him all our love for the future," the statement said. "The past five years have been more than amazing, we've been through a lot together, so we'll always be friends. Now the four of us will continue. We're looking forward to recording the new album and seeing all the fans on the next leg of the tour. world ".
However, Harry Styles cried.
Whether due to sadness, surprise, frustration, or sweet relief, the mounting tension of Zayn's obvious discomfort was behind them, or perhaps a combination of all of the above, the group's de facto leader had to clean up the tears on stage in Jakarta, Indonesia. , that night.
"All love as always. H," Harry tweeted after the show.
"We are gutted because Zayn decided to leave," Liam said in April in the first post-Zayn interview of the four-man group. "But now, after some performances as four pieces, we feel safe and we are determined to continue stronger than ever."
Although none of them would call Zayn the glue that held 1D together along the way, they did prove to be the benchmark: That August they announced an impending hiatus and played their last concert together on October 31 at Sheffield Arena, fittingly for the crowd. from the hometown in his native England.
That was not entirely, of course. They won Artist of the Year at the 2015 American Music Awards in November and performed in Factor X end, going back to where it all started for them as aspiring solo artists before Simon CowellHe performed his alchemy and made a band. Her last televised performance as One Direction was on December 31 for Dick Clark's New Years Eve.
Unfortunately, the projected 18 months of their "break,quot; turned into two years, then three, then four, and now Liam, Niall, Louis, and Harry, all of whom have been successful alone, are just friends.
And only Liam, Niall, Louis and Harry are friends.
Zayn, who has also built a successful solo career, has never spoken ill of his former teammates personally, but he doesn't lose love for his creative output as a group.
Opening to Fader At the end of 2015 on why he had to leave, Zayn explained: "It was not 100 percent behind the music. It was not me. It was music that we had already been given, and we were told that this is what we are going to sell to these people. As much as we were the biggest and most famous boy band in the world, it felt weird. They told us to be happy about something we weren't happy with. "
He loved working with the boys, he said. Rolling Stone, but at the same time, it was not music that he would choose to listen to alone.
Also, Zayn said on Beats 1 in 2016 that "I think I always wanted to go, from freshman year, really. I never wanted to be there, like in the band."
Since then, the "Pillowtalk,quot; singer has also said that he no longer spoke to anyone about 1D, and that he didn't really make friends during his time in the group.
Naturally, they all involved a "nothing to do here!" attitude immediately after Zayn's departure ("everything is fine now, we are all fine with him, he is fine with us," Liam told E! News at the Billboard Music Awards in May), but the boys were only able to maintain a cover for so long. Therefore, despite the other four trying to emphasize over the years that there was no lingering sentiment about the events that led to Zayn's official departure on March 25, 2015, it is obvious that things did not They ended on a harmonious note.
"There have been times in all of our lives when naturally some of us talk to others more than others," said Louis Cosmopolitan diplomatically earlier this year, noting that a month could be in constant contact with Niall, while six months later it could be Liam.
Although Zayn's name was once spoken, Louis also told him Rolling Stone that, in his opinion, leaving a successful band and destroying it later was a "desperate attempt to try to get interesting points,quot;.
"So I don't think it's authentic," he added. "I love children, and I love everything we've done together. And I still miss my time with them. I think any of the children would be lying if they said otherwise. It was a special time in our lives, definitely."
"Since I have known him, Zayn has been the most difficult man to keep in touch with," said Niall. British GQ Recently. "Then we had a fight a few years ago and, to be honest, that's just the dynamic: You have people that you are friends with and people that you are not."
"I don't know if I could say it's something I shouldn't have done," Harry said in The Howard Stern Show earlier this month when asked about Zayn's departure from 1D at the height of his success. "I just didn't feel that way. So it's hard for me to condemn him, because I don't."
He added: "Especially in retrospect, looking at it now, the last thing I would have wanted was for him to have stayed there if he hadn't wanted to be there."
At the same time, Harry acknowledged, he wished he had had a little more time in advance to "have been able to find a way to make it a little smoother."
